DStv Installation Joburg
Home Media Design & Installation in Johannesburg
    Quality DStv Services and Parts

    We are here to make sure you enjoy quality, and uninterrupted television viewing at home and in your business premises too. Our Company offers the best DStv installation and repair services in Johannesburg and its suburbs. We are qualified to deal with all manner of decoder and satellite dish problems. From poor signal, to DStv trouble shooting, the technicians always get the job done. We take time to advise clients on how to make the most use of their DStv systems, and guarantee 100% satisfaction once our experienced DStv installers are done. Don't wait any more. Pick up your phone and call us right away on 087 551 1159.

    Services
    • DStv Installations & Repairs
    • Satellite Dish & Aerial Installation
    • Explora Decoder Upgrade
    • DStv Trouble Shooting
    • Plasma tv Mounting
    • Home Theatre Setup
    • Home Media Cabling
    Service areas
    • Bedfordview
    • Roodepoort
    • Midrand
    • Sunninghill & Fourways
    • Sandton & Bryanston
    • Kempton Park
    • Boksburg
    • Brakpan
    • Benoni
    • Alberton
    • Germiston
    • Edenvale
    • East Rand
    • Randburg
    • City & CBD
    • Rosebank
    • Johannesburg
    • Show all 17 service areas
    Address
    40B Keiskama Avenue, Sandton,
    2001 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-875501159 www.dstvinstallation.joburg
