Electricians Centurion
Electricians in Centurion, Gauteng,
Services

  • Electrical Installations & Repairs
  • Emergency Electrician
  • Lighting Installation
  • Electrical Appliance Maintenance
  • Light Fittings & Cabling
  • Electrical Certificate of Compliance
  • Wiring & Re-wiring

Projects

    Satisfactory Electrical Installations & Repairs

    Our company is a one-stop shop for all your electrical needs in Centurion. We’ve got you covered as far as electrical installations, repairs, and maintenance are concerned. Be it light fittings & cabling, changing the circuit breaker, inspecting electrical appliances, wiring, or issuing electrical certificate of compliance. There is no cause for alarm, our certified electricians are not only the best in town, but also the most trustworthy and reliable. We are open 24/7, and on public holidays too. Give us a call today on 087 550 2591, and request for your free quote.

    Service areas
    Centurion and Gauteng
    Address
    Unit 33B 225 Acropolis Rd,
    0185, Centurion, Gauteng,
    South Africa
    +27-875502591 www.electricianscenturion.com
