Cape Town Fencing
Fencing & Gates in Cape Town
    Quality Fences & Gates Cape Town

    As an experienced gate designer and fence installation expert, we are here to meet all your fencing needs. Our company has a team of qualified and experienced technicians who are committed to providing quality fence solutions at affordable rates. We have spent more than two decades handling all manner of projects for residents, businesses, institutions, and industries within Cape Town. Let us help you get the job done efficiently and within the set timeline. Whether it is an electric fence installation, swimming pool fence repair, automatic gate maintenance, or security fence inspection, we ‘ve got you covered. Call us today on 087 551 0848, and get your free quote.

    Services
    • Security Fences
    • Electric Fences
    • Gate Installation & Repair
    • Perimeter Fencing
    • Swimming Pool Fences
    • Palisade Fences
    • Commercial Fencing
    • Residential Fences
    • Mesh Fences
    • Wooden Fence Installation
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • West Coast
    • Garden Route
    • Table View
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Stellenbosch
    • Boland & Overberg
    • Northern Suburbs
    • Kensington
    • Cape Flats
    • Kenilworth
    • Southern Peninsula
    • City Bowl & CBD
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Cape Town
    • Show all 14 service areas
    Address
    20 Salvera St Van Der Stel,
    7130, Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-875510848 www.capetownfencing.com
