Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Durban Cleaning Services
Building cleaning in Durban
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential & Commercial Cleaning, Durban Cleaning Services Durban Cleaning Services
    Residential & Commercial Cleaning, Durban Cleaning Services Durban Cleaning Services
    Residential & Commercial Cleaning, Durban Cleaning Services Durban Cleaning Services
    +2
    Residential & Commercial Cleaning

    Are you worried about stubborn stains and dirt in your home or office? Give us a call on 087 551 0797 for quality and affordable cleaning services in Durban. We are the leading maids and janitors in town. Our team comprises of qualified and experienced cleaners, guaranteed to deliver satisfactory results in any cleaning project. We offer one-off and regular services to residents, businesses, and institutions within the region. The cleaners do window cleaning, floor cleaning, ironing & laundry, mattress cleaning, upholstery & carpet cleaning, post-renovation cleaning, and end of tenancy cleaning. We know how to get the job done on time. Plus, all our cleaning methods and detergents are very eco-friendly.

    Services
    • Upholstery & Carpet Cleaning
    • Window Cleaners
    • Maid services
    • Ironing & Laundry
    • Mattress Cleaning
    • Commercial Cleaners
    • Post-renovation Cleaning
    • 24/7 Office Cleaners
    • Floor Cleaning
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • North
    • Phoenix
    • Amanzimtoti
    • Umhlanga
    • Pinetown
    • Westville
    • Chatsworth
    • Hillcrest
    • Durban
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    88 Windmill Rd Berea,
    4001, Durban
    South Africa
    +27-875510797 www.durbancleaningservices.com
      Add SEO element