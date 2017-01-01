Your browser is out-of-date.

Upscale Design Architects
Architects in Johannesburg
    Midstream House, Upscale Design Architects Upscale Design Architects
    Midstream House

    Upscale Design Architects is a small architectural company based in Johannesburg with a combined 10 years’ experience.  Our dedicated professional team have excellent skills that strives to give our clients real value for money. Our services extends from Architecture, Interior Design, and Construction to Management. Our business strategy has been cantered on building a diverse practice and offering deep expertise in multiple market sectors to best serve our clients. Merging our talented teams allows us to offer a highly dynamic resource for our clients.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • interior Design and Construction
    Service areas
    Lyndhurst and Johannesburg
    Company awards
    None
    Address
    95 Johannesburg road
    2192 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-766833139 www.udarchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    Maria riah
    Gooooood
    over 5 years ago
    Stefan van Vyk
    I was not sure on how my house will look and cost. Thank you Tlou for your advise, engagement and most importantly a good Deal!!
    almost 4 years ago
    Bohlale Kwena
    It took you 3 weeks to approve my house in time as promised. I will recommend new Cliets. Dankie
    almost 4 years ago
