For you to enjoy trouble free viewing, you need quality products, and more importantly, they need to be installed by the right professionals. Our Stellenbosch based DSTV Installation Company hires qualified personnel that goes through further extensive training to ensure that they can comfortably troubleshoot connection problems and comes up with practical solutions. We have been in operation for many years now, and our numerous satisfied customers are always pleased with the results they get from us. What’s more, we have a transparent pricing policy that ensures that our clients are never overcharged, and we even invite our customers to request for free price quotes for any work, before it commences. Once you get in touch with us, our professionals will inquire whether you need repairs or installations and then guide you towards selecting products and services that will be of benefit to you. We attend to both commercial and residential clients in all areas of Stellenbosch. We also respond swiftly to calls and therefore, if you have any decoder, aerial or satellite dish issue in your DSTV, we are the right team for the job. You can reach us through our website at http://www.stellenboschdstvinstallation.com or directly through the number 087 551 0807.