Yaya Engineering Group (Pty) Ltd is a steel fabrication business based in Soweto (Johannesburg). We offer general steel fabrication to commercial and domestic clients. We work with interior designers / decorators, architects, property developers, engineers and end-users.
We do carports and steel structures for private homes, factories, townhouses, farm workshops and structures for warehouses. No project is too big or too small, from a garage to a storage warehouse we can execute the project with you.
- Services
- Steel Fabrication; Steel Balconies; Steel Carports; Patio Covers; Verandah Covers; Skylights; Steel Welding
- Service areas
- Gauteng
- Address
-
Tip Top Shops Building—Mda Street, Killarney—Soweto
2000 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-714131451 www.yayasteel.co.za