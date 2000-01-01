Yaya Engineering Group (Pty) Ltd is a steel fabrication business based in Soweto (Johannesburg). We offer general steel fabrication to commercial and domestic clients. We work with interior designers / decorators, architects, property developers, engineers and end-users.

We do carports and steel structures for private homes, factories, townhouses, farm workshops and structures for warehouses. No project is too big or too small, from a garage to a storage warehouse we can execute the project with you.