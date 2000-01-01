Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Yaya Engineering Group (Pty) Ltd
Blacksmith in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Carpot with Polycarbonate Multiwall Sheet, Yaya Engineering Group (Pty) Ltd Yaya Engineering Group (Pty) Ltd Modern garage/shed
    Carpot with Polycarbonate Multiwall Sheet

    Yaya Engineering Group (Pty) Ltd is a steel fabrication business based in Soweto (Johannesburg). We offer general steel fabrication to commercial and domestic clients. We work with interior designers / decorators, architects, property developers, engineers and end-users. 

    We do carports and steel structures for private homes, factories, townhouses, farm workshops and structures for warehouses. No project is too big or too small, from a garage to a storage warehouse we can execute the project with you.

    Services
    Steel Fabrication; Steel Balconies; Steel Carports; Patio Covers; Verandah Covers; Skylights; Steel Welding
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    Tip Top Shops Building—Mda Street, Killarney—Soweto
    2000 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-714131451 www.yayasteel.co.za
      Add SEO element