Dessiner Interior Architectural
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
Reviews (7)
Projects

New project
    • Sandton Contemporary Home , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Living room
    Sandton Contemporary Home , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Living room
    Sandton Contemporary Home , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Single family home
    +6
    Sandton Contemporary Home
    A Modern Contemporary Home in Pretoria , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
    A Modern Contemporary Home in Pretoria , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
    A Modern Contemporary Home in Pretoria , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Media room
    +2
    A Modern Contemporary Home in Pretoria
    The Modern Houghton Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Kitchen units
    The Modern Houghton Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Built-in kitchens
    The Modern Houghton Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
    +8
    The Modern Houghton Residence
    Contemporary Pretoria Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
    Contemporary Pretoria Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
    Contemporary Pretoria Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
    +2
    Contemporary Pretoria Residence
    Modern Contemporary Southern African Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
    Modern Contemporary Southern African Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Stairs
    Modern Contemporary Southern African Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
    +6
    Modern Contemporary Southern African Residence
    Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
    Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
    Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas
    Dessiner Interior Architectural is an interior architecture studio fueled by motivation, interaction and passion. We provide professional interior architects & designers to the greater Gauteng area and strive to provide high end and luxury designs to our clients. 

    At Dessiner we create your design based on your life. Taking in account your daily routine, taste and lifestyle we are able to make a space that is not only stunning, but is also functional for your family. Every aspect of your life forms part of the design and results in a practical and gorgeous environment for you and your family. 

    Interior Design & Decorating 

    Interior Architecture 

    We specialise in a number of industries ranging from residential to retail and hospitality. To view more of our work please visit Dessiner Interior Architectural

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decorating
    • Interior Architecture
    • Space Planning
    • Furniture Selection
    Service areas
    Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Gauteng
    Address
    409 Lea Street
    0010 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-861298006 www.dessiner.co.za

    Reviews

    Sian Kitchener homify Sian Kitchener homify
    Beautiful Designs
    almost 4 years ago
    Jeanne Lloyd Jeanne Lloyd
    Professional and timely
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: June 2016
    Tim Burke Homify Tim Burke Homify
    Shaun and his team have been a pleasure to do business with and their work speaks for itself
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: February 2018
