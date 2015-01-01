Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Collaborate 000
Eco-design in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Collaborate 000
    Collaborate 000
    Collaborate 000
    +16
    Click to complete

    a group of multi-disciplinary collaborators that produces integral design solutions _ for space, objects and systems

    Services
    • architecture
    • furniture
    • interiors
    • prefabricated modular systems
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Africa
    • Europe
    • the World
    Company awards
    Gauteng Institute for Architecture Award 2015
    Address
    2041 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-822609992 www.pod-idladla.com
    Legal disclosure

    http://elledecoration.co.za/indawo-lifepod/

    http://tinycentral.com/pod-idladla/

    http://inhabitat.com/solar-powered-pod-idladla-is-a-tiny-flat-pack-home-for-two-that-lets-you-live-almost-anywhere/

      Add SEO element