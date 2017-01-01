Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Capital 5 Consulting
Interior Designers & Decorators in North Riding
Overview 14Projects (14) 8Ideabooks (8)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Palettable, Capital 5 Consulting Capital 5 Consulting Modern style bedroom
    Palettable
    Upcycle, Capital 5 Consulting Capital 5 Consulting Living room Blue
    Upcycle
    Cargotecture, Capital 5 Consulting Capital 5 Consulting Single family home
    Cargotecture
    Sustainable, Capital 5 Consulting Capital 5 Consulting Industrial style houses
    Sustainable
    50 Shades of Green, Capital 5 Consulting Capital 5 Consulting Commercial spaces
    50 Shades of Green
    Elegance, Capital 5 Consulting Capital 5 Consulting Modern living room
    Elegance
    Show all 14 projects

    With a passion for our environment we provide full turn-key services in Interior Design & Consulting.

    Our team of consultants address every project with a holistic approach to ensure that your space that 

    we design is not just aesthetically beautiful, but efficient too.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Consulting
    • Sustainability
    • Decorating
    • Cargotecture
    • Events
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Company awards
    Best Stand Design—Green House at Decorex
    Address
    Olievenhout Avenue
    2169 North Riding
    South Africa
    +27-826045909 www.facebook.com/Capital-5-Consulting-327905490711737/?ref=br_rs
      Add SEO element