With a passion for our environment we provide full turn-key services in Interior Design & Consulting.
Our team of consultants address every project with a holistic approach to ensure that your space that
we design is not just aesthetically beautiful, but efficient too.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Consulting
- Sustainability
- Decorating
- Cargotecture
- Events
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Company awards
- Best Stand Design—Green House at Decorex
- Address
-
Olievenhout Avenue
2169 North Riding
South Africa
+27-826045909 www.facebook.com/Capital-5-Consulting-327905490711737/?ref=br_rs