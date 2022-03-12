Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Duvenci Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bloemfontein
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • PJ Home Project , Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Grey
    PJ Home Project , Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors Dining roomAccessories & decoration Glass Grey
    PJ Home Project , Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors Living roomStools & chairs Leather Brown
    +10
    PJ Home Project
    6, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
    6, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BedroomDressing tables Wood Wood effect
    6, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BedroomDressing tables Wood Wood effect
    +2
    6
    5, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BedroomAccessories & decoration Cotton Grey
    5, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
    5, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BedroomAccessories & decoration Cotton Pink
    +1
    5
    4, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards Leather Amber/Gold
    4, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BathroomDecoration Wood Black
    4, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards Cotton Grey
    +23
    4
    3, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors KitchenLighting
    3, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    3, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors Living roomLighting
    +15
    3
    2, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors Living roomStorage
    2, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    2, Duvenci Interiors Duvenci Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +16
    2
    Show all 7 projects

    We specialise in the manufacturing of custom design curtains, blinds, headboards, ottomans etc. Our services include interior design, upholstery, furniture and wallpaper.

    Services
    • Interior Design and decor
    • manufacturing of curtains
    • blinds
    • headboards
    • ottomans and other soft furnishing
    • Upholstery
    • furniture and wallpaper.
    Service areas
    • South Africa and Lesotho
    • Bloemfontein
    Address
    32 McKenzie street, East End Business Park, Bloemfontein
    9310 Bloemfontein
    South Africa
    +27-514304147
