DStv Installation Durban
Home Media Design & Installation in Durban
    Satellite Dish Setup and Home Media Installation

    DStv Installation Durban is a certified company that specializes in satellite dish installations, Explora decoder upgrades, Re-cabling, DStv troubleshooting, among other home media services. We have years of experience in DStv repairs and maintenance services. Our technicians are reliable, affordable, and very friendly. We take every project seriously and never compromise on quality. You can consult with us on any DStv issue by calling our hotline 087 551 0816. We are available round the clock and you can trust us to rectify the frequent signal loss once and for all.

    Services
    • Satellite Dish Setup
    • Explora Decoder Upgrade
    • DStv Troubleshooting & Repairs
    • Surround Sound Setup
    • Relocation of DStv Installation
    • Re-cabling
    Service areas
    • Durban North
    • Phoenix
    • Umhlanga
    • Amanzimtoti
    • Westville
    • Pinetown
    • Hillcrest
    • Chatsworth
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    37 Berea Park Rd Berea
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-875510816 www.dstvinstallationdurban.com
