Durban Paving
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Durban
Reviews (4)
    Patio Construction Project

    Patios, driveways, pool decks and courtyard construction are what we specialize in. Our paving company located in Durban is more than forty years old, and each year, our customer base keeps on increasing. We employ only the most experienced construction experts that can execute any construction design or shape that you want. We are able to transform any driveway, walkway or courtyard into a masterpiece, using common materials such as bricks, stones and pavers. Alternatively, you can come to us with your own designs or ideas and we will help you achieve what you want. Worried about what our professional services will cost you? There is no need to; our prices are very competitive due to the partnerships that we have established with various industries, which enables us to source raw materials at a convenient price. Call us now on 031 100 1956 and together let us create any surface that you want.

    Services
    • Swimming Pools
    • Patios & Courtyards Commercial & Industrial
    • Driveways
    Service areas
    • Durban City Centre & CBD
    • North Central
    • South Central
    • Inner West
    • North
    • South Kwazulu- Natal
    Address
    7 Ennisdale Drive
    4051 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-311001956 paving-durban.co.za

    Reviews

    Matthew English
    about 3 years ago
    Elmarie de Beer
    over 4 years ago
    Clive Grid
    Thanks for the great paving job oaks. I'll definitely use Boss Paving Durban in the future. Clive
    almost 10 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
