Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BusyBee Removals
Moving companies in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Moving home or office? Moving local or international? Busy Bee Removals is an SA based transport company ready to assist with your relocating needs. For more information visit the website at http://www.busybee-removals.co.za

    Services
    • Moving
    • Packing & Storage of Local
    • National & International Moves; Office Moving; Mobility Services; Art Packing
    • Crating & Transport
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    Bekker Street, Midrand
    1685 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-861166848 www.busybee-removals.co.za

    Reviews

    Jacques Tredoux
    Thank you so much for the amazing service that busy bee provided on both occasion that we used you. Yourself and your staff were so kind and then when it came to the loading of the trucks your staff were amazing assuring me that all will be well and I had nothing to worry about. The same came to happen when we were off loading at our new home. They asked me were I wanted items to be put and they respected my belongings as if it was there own. I will always appreciate the calmness that the staff provided in my otherwise chaotic moments with the stress of moving. I would gladly recommend your company to anyone moving no matter how far or near. Thank you so much Roland Pettit -Sproule
    8 months ago
    Jacques Tredoux
    Thank you so much for the amazing service that busy bee provided on both occasion that we used you. Yourself and your staff were so kind and then when it came to the loading of the trucks your staff were amazing assuring me that all will be well and I had nothing to worry about. The same came to happen when we were off loading at our new home. They asked me were I wanted items to be put and they respected my belongings as if it was there own. I will always appreciate the calmness that the staff provided in my otherwise chaotic moments with the stress of moving. I would gladly recommend your company to anyone moving no matter how far or near. Thank you so much Roland Pettit -Sproule
    about 1 year ago
    Grace Selebano
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element