Moving home or office? Moving local or international? Busy Bee Removals is an SA based transport company ready to assist with your relocating needs. For more information visit the website at http://www.busybee-removals.co.za
- Services
- Moving
- Packing & Storage of Local
- National & International Moves; Office Moving; Mobility Services; Art Packing
- Crating & Transport
- Service areas
- Gauteng and Johannesburg
- Address
-
Bekker Street, Midrand
1685 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-861166848 www.busybee-removals.co.za