Mettle Group of Companies
Home Builders in Melrose Arch
    • Mettle Group of Companies currently consists of two accredited companies with years of experience within the Property Construction Industry and the Oil and Petroleum Industry. Mettle Construction is a leader in the construction of luxury homes, commercial properties and up-market apartments in Gauteng, South Africa. Mettle Petroleum is the newly established sister company, exclusively servicing the Oil and Petroleum industry in and around Gauteng, as well as the rest of South Africa.

    Services
    • Construction
    • Consultation
    • Designing
    • Implementation of Projects
    Service areas
    Gauteng, South Africa, and Melrose Arch
    Address
    3 Melrose Boulevard
    2076 Melrose Arch
    South Africa
    +27-105950286 www.mettlecon.co.za
