Centurion DStv Installation
Home Media Design & Installation in Centurion, Gauteng,
    DStv System Installations and Maintenance

    Being the leading DStv installers in centurion, we ensure that residents and businesses in the region get quality DStv installations and repairs at cost-effective rates. Each of our technicians is qualified, skilled, and experienced to deal with varying DStv issues. Be it dish installations, decoder upgrades, fixing signal problems, or overall system maintenance. Our Solutions are not only reliable but also durable. We know what to do and how to do it. Contact us today and talk to the best DStv technicians in the business. Our direct hotline is 087 551 0818. Don’t forget to ask for a free quote after all your concerns have been addressed.

    Services
    • Dish Alignment
    • Decoder Repairs
    • Explora Installation
    • Re-cabling
    • Trouble shooting
    • Signal problem
    Service areas
    Centurion and Gauteng
    Address
    125 Mahogany Ave
    0173 Centurion, Gauteng,
    South Africa
    +27-875510818 www.centuriondstvinstallation.com

    Reviews

    Kudzai Mhangira
    over 2 years ago
    Belinda Arnold
    What a wonderful service they have
    over 2 years ago
    Adgirl Kembo
    Awesome services from these guys i really appreciate it
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
