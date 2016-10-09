Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Acton Gardens
Landscape Designers in Johannesburg
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Container Living, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Industrial style houses Metal Brown
    Container Living, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Industrial style garden Wood Brown
    Container Living, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Brown
    +21
    Container Living
    Urban Bushveld garden, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Country style garden
    Urban Bushveld garden, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Country style garden
    Urban Bushveld garden, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Country style house
    +5
    Urban Bushveld garden
    Something different, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic
    Something different, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Eclectic style garden
    Something different, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Eclectic style garden
    +3
    Something different
    Modern Estate Landscape, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Modern Garden
    Modern Estate Landscape, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Modern Garden
    Modern Estate Landscape, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Modern Garden
    +4
    Modern Estate Landscape
    Country Garden gone green, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Country style garden
    Country Garden gone green, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Country style garden Wood
    Country Garden gone green, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Country style garden Stone
    +11
    Country Garden gone green

    Professional landscape company offering a complete service in landscape construction including water solutions. We are a team of experienced professional whom wont settle for less than quality satisfaction from all our clients.

    Services
    • 3D Rendering
    • Landscape Design and Plans
    • Irrigation design and Installation
    • Landscape Construction and Hardscaping
    • Planting
    • Site and Soil Preparation
    • Rain Harvesting
    • Pump and Tank Installation
    • Landscape Maintenance
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Northern and Western Johannesburg and surrounds
    Company awards
    • Gold Award—Garden Design Show 2014&2015
    • Waterwise Garden Design by Rand Water 2015
    • Certificate of Excellence—Business Management—ActionCoach 2014&2015
    • SALI and LIA principle members
    Address
    2040 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-834446337 www.actongardens.co.za
      Add SEO element