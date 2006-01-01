Established in 2006, John McKenzie Architecture endeavours to create unique and exclusive designs for their clients that achieve a harmonious union between client, site and environment. The practice has undertaken a diverse range of projects over the years including residential, motor dealerships, high density living and retirement villages as well as collaborating with other architects on large scale commercial and retail projects. ​We provide a full architectural service from design concept to contract administration through the building process. We will be by your side right up until the keys to your project are handed over to you. Selected service agreements are also available, tailored to suit each clients requirements. Prior to establishing his own practice, John McKenzie gained a wealth of experience in the residential, commercial and industrial architectural fields from working for various renowned architects, working on projects as diverse as the smallest of house alterations to multi million dollar hotel resorts in Dubai. John also serves as the architectural consultant for an upmarket residential equestrian estate in Kyalami, Johannesburg. We are constantly exploring energy efficiency in design. With the increasing loads on our local energy resources, there is a definite need for a stronger migration towards sustainable and self sufficient architecture – the more awareness there is of this need, the more accessible and affordable these technologies will become and as a result we are always looking for and researching alternative building methods and products. Designing with passion, innovation and value

Services Full architectural services Service areas Sandton

Sandton, South Africa Address Hiskett Ave

2191 Sandton, South Africa

South Africa

+27-832591419 www.jmarchitecture.co.za