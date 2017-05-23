Your browser is out-of-date.

Marmofin
Paint & Wall Coverings in Ballito
    • Department of Justice, Estcourt, Marmofin Marmofin Commercial spaces
    Department of Justice, Estcourt

    Marmofin - Wall and Flooring specialists based in Ballito however we service the Greater Durban area as well as the North and South Coast

    Starting out in 2012 as licensed applicators for Marmoran Paint and Wall Coatings for the North Coast region and have branched out into Quartz Stone Flooring and Off Shutter Finishes.

    Marmofin offer the following products and services:

    Painting Contractors for residential, commercial and industrial buildings 
    Planned painting work for complexes and body corporates
    Marmoran Specialised Wall Coatings applicators
    Quartz Stone applicators
    Off Shutter applicators
    High Pressure Cleaning

    All our work is of the highest quality and do not settle for anything less. The products we use as well as our workmanship come with guarantees giving all our clients peace of mind.

    Pop in and visit us at our showroom at 28 Kyalami Park, Douglas Crowe Drive, Ballito and chat to us about your specific requirements over a cup of coffee or we can meet you onsite, which ever is more convenient for you.

    Services
    • Painting
    • High Pressure Cleaning
    • Retailer of Marmoran Acrylic Paint Range
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Upper Highway
    • North Coast
    • South Coast
    • Ballito
    Address
    28 Kylami Park, Douglas Crowe Drive,
    4420 Ballito
    South Africa
    +27-658064730 www.cgsstructures.co.za
