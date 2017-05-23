Marmofin - Wall and Flooring specialists based in Ballito however we service the Greater Durban area as well as the North and South Coast

Starting out in 2012 as licensed applicators for Marmoran Paint and Wall Coatings for the North Coast region and have branched out into Quartz Stone Flooring and Off Shutter Finishes.

Marmofin offer the following products and services:

Painting Contractors for residential, commercial and industrial buildings

Planned painting work for complexes and body corporates

Marmoran Specialised Wall Coatings applicators

Quartz Stone applicators

Off Shutter applicators

High Pressure Cleaning

All our work is of the highest quality and do not settle for anything less. The products we use as well as our workmanship come with guarantees giving all our clients peace of mind.

Pop in and visit us at our showroom at 28 Kyalami Park, Douglas Crowe Drive, Ballito and chat to us about your specific requirements over a cup of coffee or we can meet you onsite, which ever is more convenient for you.