Marmofin - Wall and Flooring specialists based in Ballito however we service the Greater Durban area as well as the North and South Coast
Starting out in 2012 as licensed applicators for Marmoran Paint and Wall Coatings for the North Coast region and have branched out into Quartz Stone Flooring and Off Shutter Finishes.
Marmofin offer the following products and services:
Painting Contractors for residential, commercial and industrial buildings
Planned painting work for complexes and body corporates
Marmoran Specialised Wall Coatings applicators
Quartz Stone applicators
Off Shutter applicators
High Pressure Cleaning
All our work is of the highest quality and do not settle for anything less. The products we use as well as our workmanship come with guarantees giving all our clients peace of mind.
Pop in and visit us at our showroom at 28 Kyalami Park, Douglas Crowe Drive, Ballito and chat to us about your specific requirements over a cup of coffee or we can meet you onsite, which ever is more convenient for you.
- Services
- Painting
- High Pressure Cleaning
- Retailer of Marmoran Acrylic Paint Range
- Service areas
- Durban
- Upper Highway
- North Coast
- South Coast
- Ballito
- Address
-
28 Kylami Park, Douglas Crowe Drive,
4420 Ballito
South Africa
+27-658064730 www.cgsstructures.co.za