Landscaping Pretoria
Landscape Designers in Pretoria
Reviews (6)
    Quality Gardening & Landscaping

    Give your lawn a facelift today with the help of our professional landscapers in Pretoria. We are the best gardeners and lawn designers in town. Our company was started years ago to cater to the rising need for qualified, skilled, and experienced landscapers. We have an unrivaled expertise of turning great ideas into reality. Each of our employees can install custom water features, garden lighting, wooden decks, garden walls, and ensure you are well supplied with different varieties of garden plants. We are the masters when it comes to reliable landscaping solutions for residential and commercial premises. Plus, our rates are very competitive. Give us a call today on 012 004 1840 and we will be happy to help you out.

    Services
    • Water Features
    • Hardscaping
    • Irrigation
    • Garden Services
    • Outdoor Lighting
    • Wooden Decking
    • Plant Sourcing
    • Paving & Edging
    • Garden Walls
    • Patio Ideas & Design
    Service areas
    • North West
    • South
    • North East
    • Montana
    • East
    • Hillcrest
    • Lynwood
    • Central West
    • Mountain View
    • Claremont
    • centurion
    • PRETORIA
    Address
    Arcadia 0007,
    0083 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041840 www.landscaping-pretoria.com

    Reviews

    eben lingenfelder
    What a pleasure to work with these guys! Friendly service and helpful staff. Must be one of the best landscaping companies in Pretoria.
    about 3 years ago
    Tracy Ncebe
    marketing companies are very good with helping business develop a plan, strategies and managing the business.
    over 2 years ago
    Fanny Macintosh
    Thank you so much for taking care of my garden! The new rock garden and water feature looks terrific.
    over 2 years ago
