Ahmed Akoob Architects
Architects in Sunderland Ridge, Pretoria
Reviews
    Ahmed Akoob Architects is a multi-disciplinary practice that provides a full service offering for our clientele. By actively engaging with our clients throughout the design and construction process, we are able to ensure a result that fully satisfies the design brief and at the same time creates a notable and distinct mark within the industry.

    Our team is made up of young and energetic minds that bring a unique and unseen dimension to our work. Our buildings are the result of a collective effort that are largely informed by forward thinking perspectives on design. Sustainability and practicality are among the core design principles upon which our work ethos is built.

    A careful emphasis is placed on  the building’s context to ensure that we create a spatial experience that is able to compliment its surroundings. Our rapid growing portfolio includes residential, commercial and community architecture that illustrates a service characterised by excellence.

    Services
    Architecture, Planning, and Interior Design
    Address
    36 Rudolph Street
    0157 Sunderland Ridge, Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-726909095 www.ahmedakoob.com
