Joseph Avnon Interiors offers a complete interior decorating service which is always individually tailored to meet each client's needs, style and budget. Each project is fully managed from concept through to completion no matter what size, with pedantic attention to detail - resulting in the perfect living space every time.
- Services
- Interior Design and Decoration
- Interior Home Styling
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and South Africa
- Address
-
Atrium on 5th, 5th Street, Sandton, Johannesburg
2196 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-743364565 www.josephavnon.com