Ambiente Luce
Lighting in Strand
    Contemporary Catalogue, Ambiente Luce Ambiente Luce HouseholdLarge appliances
    Contemporary Catalogue

    Our classical look suits all styles of decor including that of the contemporary home. Ambiente Luce’s most popular international and local range is that of the Kitchen lights which which we aptly call "LA CUCINA". We will ensure that your decorative and feature light choices enhance the various spaces in your home. Ambiente Luce knows the importance of ambient and functional light to a room.

    Services
    Chandelier Manufacturing
    Service areas
    Strand
    Address
    7—9 Boundary Road
    7140 Strand
    South Africa
    +27-218532555 www.ambienteluce.com

    Reviews

    clever madondo
    about 3 years ago
    DANIEL BAYE
    about 3 years ago
    Tess Rodrigues
    My gift to me! Thank you...
    about 3 years ago
