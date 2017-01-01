MaC Architects, situated in Century City, Cape Town, was established in 1994 by company directors Denis Maas and Wim Coetzee.

Members of the Green Building Council 2017, MaC Architects is responsible for South Africa’s first ever five star ‘Green Star’ building – The Aurecon Western Cape headquarters in Century City.

Over the past twenty-one years, MaC Architects has produced major office developments, apartment complexes, warehousing / factories with related office components, housing estates, golf estates and hotels.

MaC Architects also create high-end individual homes which are tailored to each clients specific tastes and needs.