MaC Architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (4)
    MaC Architects, situated in Century City, Cape Town, was established in 1994 by company directors Denis Maas and Wim Coetzee.

    Members of the Green Building Council 2017, MaC Architects is responsible for South Africa’s first ever five star ‘Green Star’ building – The Aurecon Western Cape headquarters in Century City. 

    Over the past twenty-one years, MaC Architects has produced major office developments, apartment complexes, warehousing / factories with related office components, housing estates, golf estates and hotels. 

    MaC Architects also create high-end individual homes which are tailored to each clients specific tastes and needs.

    Services
    • Architecture; Project Management; Landscaping; Interior Design; Sans XA energy efficiency calculations; 3D Modeling
    • rendering and walkthroughs
    Service areas
    The World
    Company awards
    http://www.macarchitects.co.za/awards/
    Address
    No.1 Canalside, Century City
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215507050 www.macarchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    Mandy Roman
    about 4 years ago
    Wouter du Toit
    Best Architects in SA
    over 7 years ago
    Ryan Solomon
    BEST firm!
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
