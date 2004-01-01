MINC is an interior-architecture studio.

Our design ethos is simple: create contemporary spaces that are timeless and authentic, for stylish easy living. Our spaces are architecturally minded and curated. We use a neutral palette combined with a balance of clean lines, textures, natural materials and simplicity. Shape, texture, space & form are our key design elements. We are passionate about detail, and believe it is the foundation of good design.

MINC delivers end-to-end projects, from initial concept proposal to a styled handover. Each project is individually crafted to meet the client’s lifestyle, expectations and budget. We pride ourselves on our personalised service and close attention to detail.

Cape Town based, MINC is led by registered architect Sam Muir, who has a passion for interior spaces. Sam’s experience in contemporary architecture is reflected in her interiors: her love of form, texture and spatial understanding. She graduated as an architect in 2004, from the University of Cape Town, and thereafter worked for some of South Africa’s leading architectural firms, including The Paragon Architect Group & Metropolis Design, before opening up her own interior design practice in 2008