Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
Interior Architects in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
    WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Scandinavian style bedroom
    WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
    +8
    WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

    MINC is an interior-architecture studio.

    Our design ethos is simple: create contemporary spaces that are timeless and authentic, for stylish easy living. Our spaces are architecturally minded and curated. We use a neutral palette combined with a balance of clean lines, textures, natural materials and simplicity. Shape, texture, space & form are our key design elements. We are passionate about detail, and believe it is the foundation of good design.

    MINC delivers end-to-end projects, from initial concept proposal to a styled handover. Each project is individually crafted to meet the client’s lifestyle, expectations and budget. We pride ourselves on our personalised service and close attention to detail. 

    Cape Town based, MINC is led by registered architect Sam Muir, who has a passion for interior spaces. Sam’s experience in contemporary architecture is reflected in her interiors: her love of form, texture and spatial understanding. She graduated as an architect in 2004, from the University of Cape Town, and thereafter worked for some of South Africa’s leading architectural firms, including The Paragon Architect Group & Metropolis Design, before opening up her own interior design practice in 2008

    Services
    Interior architecture; interior decor; renovations
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    CONSTANTIA, CAPE TOWN
    7966 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-848348431 www.minc.co.za
      Add SEO element