Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rudolf Henning Construction
Home Builders in Betty'S Bay
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Upgrading of Heritage home in Betty's Bay, Rudolf Henning Construction Rudolf Henning Construction
    Upgrading of Heritage home in Betty's Bay, Rudolf Henning Construction Rudolf Henning Construction
    Upgrading of Heritage home in Betty's Bay, Rudolf Henning Construction Rudolf Henning Construction
    +19
    Upgrading of Heritage home in Betty's Bay

    Looking
    for an affordable NHBRC registered builder for your next project? Our services include the following:

    • New homes & Extensions.

    • Improvements & Alterations.

    • Property & Building Maintenance.

    • Painting, Roofing, Waterproofing, Plumbing & Carpentry.

    Services
    • • New homes & Extensions.• Improvements & Alterations.• Property & Building Maintenance• Painting
    • Roofing
    • Waterproofing
    • Plumbing & Carpentry.
    Service areas
    • Helderberg
    • Pringle Bay
    • Rooiels
    • Betty's Bay
    • Kleinmond
    • Arabella and Hermanus
    Address
    3955 Diastella Road
    7141 Betty'S Bay
    South Africa
    +27-834527047
      Add SEO element