Full Circle Design
Interior Architects in Pretoria
    • Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room Stone Grey
    Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design ArtworkOther artistic objects Amber/Gold
    Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room Grey
    +8
    Herbert Baker Residence
    Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style house White
    Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Patios Wood White
    Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Patios Wood White
    +17
    Kleinbos
    Aquatico, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Aquatico, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Commercial spaces
    Aquatico, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Commercial spaces
    +3
    Aquatico
    SIMS Travel, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Commercial spaces
    SIMS Travel, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Commercial spaces
    SIMS Travel, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Commercial spaces
    +4
    SIMS Travel
    Nondela Gatehouse, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Commercial spaces
    Nondela Gatehouse, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Commercial spaces
    Nondela Gatehouse, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Commercial spaces
    +5
    Nondela Gatehouse
    Nondela 1, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Living room Red
    Nondela 1, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Red
    Nondela 1, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Living roomAccessories & decoration Red
    +2
    Nondela 1
    Show all 11 projects

    Full Circle Design specialises in high-end residential and corporate design. We offer a turn-key design solution, by fulfilling architectural, spaceplanning, interior design and decorating needs, and administer every phase of the project from initial concept design, technical drawings and procurement and on site implementation management.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decorating
    • Spaceplanning
    • Accesorizing
    Service areas
    • Based in Gauteng
    • but projects are all over South Africa
    Address
    275 Broderick Street, Groenkloof
    0181 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-124601908 www.fullcircledesign.co.za
    Full Circle Design strives to create environments that are a thoughtful response to the physical setting and the functional purpose – spaces that reflect the spirit and personality of its owners. We are committed to providing design services that exceed client expectations and delivering the best design, value and experience possible.

    Reviews

    Eben Combrinck
    4 months ago
    Rene Veldman
    about 3 years ago
    Bianca Ernst
    Fantastic practice, had a wonderful experience
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
