Eco Furniture Design
Designers in Cape Town
Reviews (24)
    Eco furniture design is a top furniture manufacturer supplier & store in South Africa who design and produce stylish affordable and functional solid wood; glass & steel furniture & decor. Our supawood MDF and board range allows for seamless solid & flawless finish requests and we can now also offer concrete; marble; granite and bamboo elements on request. All products are made using local and sustainable materials & Eco friendly durable finishes.

    Services
    Furniture Manufacturers and Suppliers
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Company awards
    • National Gazelles
    • NSBC—skills development award
    • DTI—fastest growing Incubatee
    • DTI—fastest Growing Incubatee Runner up
    Address
    Shop 1 Salt Circle Arcade 374 Albert Road Woodstock
    7915 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-218271336 ecofurnituredesign.com

    Reviews

    Howard Cohn
    Nice selection of modern furniture made with wrought iron and wood. Great service
    3 months ago
    Coach Karina Bognon
    For the last 2 years I have used eco furniture and I LOVE them and their work. I can highly recommend.
    about 1 month ago
    Kusjka du Plessis
    Amazing service! From ordering to delivery it was so easy and I am over the moon with the quality and beauty of the table. Thank you!! You didn't just make a table, you made the centrepiece of our home, where our family will share happy times for years to come.
    3 months ago
