Pretoria Carpenter
Carpenters in Pretoria,
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Joinery
  • custom Furniture
  • Bathroom & Kitchen Fitters
  • Window & Door Fitters
  • Custom Cupboards
  • Wooden Fence Installation
  • Deck Installation & Repair
  • Custom kitchen Cabinets

Projects

    Custom Furniture and woodwork Installations

    Talk to Carpenter Pretoria for all your carpentry and joinery needs. We always listen to our clients and provide them with quality solutions at pocket-friendly rates. Each project is customized to meet the specifications and budget of a client. Our carpenters have the best equipment in town. Plus, they are highly qualified and skilled to do bathroom & kitchen fittings, deck installation & repair, wooden fence installation, custom furniture, and kitchen cabinets. Call us at any time on 012 004 1824 and our woodwork specialists will help you out. Customer satisfaction is guaranteed when you work with us.

    Service areas
    • Central West
    • Claremont
    • East
    • Brooklyn
    • Lynwood
    • Hillcrest
    • Hatfield
    • North East
    • Silverton
    • Bellevue
    • North West
    • Rosslyn
    • South
    • Centurion
    • Pretoria
    Address
    Pretorius St 2,
    0002, Pretoria,
    South Africa
    +27-120041824 www.pretoriacarpenter.com
