Pest Control Durban
Other Businesses in Durban South, Kwazulu-Natal
    Pest Prevention and Elimination

    Here at Pest Control Durban, we take care of all your pest problems. Our company has been providing durable and eco-friendly pest control solutions to people and businesses in the area for years. We are the best pest control experts in town. Services provided by our professional employees include: Fumigation, Termite control, Bird proofing, Bed bug removal, Mosquito control, Bee removal and Ant Control. You can trust us to deal with these stubborn creatures and set up preventive measures that keep them at bay for a long time. Give us a call on 031 100 1928 to start negotiations on the cost.

    Services
    • Termite Control
    • Fumigation
    • Bed Bug removal
    • Cockroach Control
    • Bird Proofing
    • Mosquito Control
    • Bee removal
    • Rodent Control
    • Ant Control
    Service areas
    • Kwazulu-Natal
    • Central Durban
    • North Central
    • South Central
    • City Centre
    • Inner West
    • Pinetown
    • Malvern
    • Outer West
    • Hillcrest
    • North
    • South
    • Durban South
    Address
    40 Archary Road, Clairwood
    4052, Durban South, Kwazulu-Natal
    South Africa
    +27-311001928 www.pestcontroldurban.com
