Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Paving Pretoria
Paving in Pretoria,
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Quality and Stylish Paving, Paving Pretoria Paving Pretoria
    Quality and Stylish Paving, Paving Pretoria Paving Pretoria
    Quality and Stylish Paving, Paving Pretoria Paving Pretoria
    +2
    Quality and Stylish Paving

    Give your home a much-needed facelift with the construction of eye-catching driveways and sidewalks. Our company Paving Pretoria is here to help you get the job done. We are the best pavers in town. With a combined experience of over 3 decades, our team knows everything there is to know about paving. Swimming pool paving, driveway resurfacing, asphalt paving, you name it. We also serve commercial premises and institutions. You want quality work at an affordable rate from professional and friendly paving experts? Talk to us. Our contact line is 012 004 1836.

    Services
    • Swimming pool paving
    • Driveways
    • Patios
    • Commercial paving
    • Asphalt paving
    • Concrete repair
    • Driveway resurfacing
    Service areas
    • City centre
    • centurion
    • Central Western
    • Mountain View
    • North West
    • North East
    • Silverton
    • Bellevue
    • East
    • Newlands
    • Hillcrest
    • Lynwood
    • Hatfield
    • South
    • Pretoria
    • Show all 15 service areas
    Address
    265 Calvyn St, Silverton,
    0184, Pretoria,
    South Africa
    +27-120041836 www.paving-pretoria.com

    Reviews

    Mike Nkosinathi
    3years exprience
    6 months ago
    S A Royal Deals
    Wonderful workmanship
    about 5 years ago
    Drain Manager
    Nice paving designs
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element