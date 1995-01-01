Your browser is out-of-date.

Skipskop Properties
Real Estate Agents in Mossel Bay
    Guest house for sale

    Skipskop Properties offers a wide variety of properties for sale in Gouritsmond, Mossel Bay and George in the Western Cape, South Africa.  Skipskop Properties was established in 1995, is the oldest property agency in Gouritsmond. .

    Skipskop carries an extensive property portfolio ranging from holiday homes to farms. Skipskop`s policy is to assist clients in finding the right property or investment. Our mission is to satisfy our clients, thereby creating further business by word of mouth. 

    Properties in Gourits, Mossel Bay and George generally consists of Houses, Stands and Farms. Information on our listed properties can be found on our Properties page. www.skipskop.co.za

    Services
    We sell/rent Properties. We also have holiday accommodation to rent.
    Service areas
    • Western Cape—Garden Route.
    • Mossel Bay
    Address
    PO BOX 313
    0833763495 Mossel Bay
    South Africa
    +27-833763495 skipskop.co.za
