Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Casarredo
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bryanston home, Casarredo Casarredo KitchenTables & chairs
    Bryanston home, Casarredo Casarredo Dining roomChairs & benches
    Bryanston home, Casarredo Casarredo Dining roomTables
    +2
    Bryanston home
    Melrose Arch apartment, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomBeds & headboards
    Melrose Arch apartment, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomBeds & headboards
    Melrose Arch apartment, Casarredo Casarredo ArtworkSculptures
    +3
    Melrose Arch apartment
    Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomBeds & headboards
    Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomBeds & headboards
    Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo Wine cellar
    +10
    Sandhurst home
    Umhlanga home, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Umhlanga home, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Umhlanga home, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Umhlanga home

    Casarredo is the largest Italian design and décor showroom in South Africa, stocking luxury and trendy international brands, namely Fendi Casa, Roberto Cavalli Interiors, Bentley Home, Reflex, Bretz, Edra, Kettal, Bonaldo, Gamma, Pietro Constantini, Fiam, Fontanaarte, Gallotti & Radice,  and Penta to name but a few.

    Feel at home as you step into Casarredo’s contemporary Flagship showroom where you will experience the sense of luxury inherent in Italian design. It is here that you can create warm, lavish and stylish interior spaces that you will enjoy, share and savour.

    Services
    • Space Planning
    • Decorator Services
    • Interior Design
    • Custom Furniture Design
    Service areas
    South Africa and neighbouring African countries
    Address
    35 Commerce Crescent
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-117866940 casarredo.co.za

    Reviews

    Rejoice Jacobeth Mnisi
    Good quality
    6 months ago
    Zongezile Mvala
    Very nice, but expensive though. Its a different experience all together.
    over 3 years ago
    Rudo Musiyiwa
    Exquisite furniture, love it
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element