Casarredo is the largest Italian design and décor showroom in South Africa, stocking luxury and trendy international brands, namely Fendi Casa, Roberto Cavalli Interiors, Bentley Home, Reflex, Bretz, Edra, Kettal, Bonaldo, Gamma, Pietro Constantini, Fiam, Fontanaarte, Gallotti & Radice, and Penta to name but a few.

Feel at home as you step into Casarredo’s contemporary Flagship showroom where you will experience the sense of luxury inherent in Italian design. It is here that you can create warm, lavish and stylish interior spaces that you will enjoy, share and savour.