Carpenter Pretoria
Carpenters in Pretoria
Services

  • Bespoke Furniture
  • Bathroom & Kitchen fitters
  • Customized Cupboards
  • Window Frame & Door Fittings.

Projects

    Cupboard making Project

    Welcome to the most reputable carpentry company in the whole of Pretoria. Over the last 5 decades, we have been making fashionable and unique wood items for our clients. Whether you prefer bespoke or custom made furniture, we do not disappoint. We get our construction materials from trusted sources so that the products we make offer both value and service to our customers. If you need any commercial or residential furniture items such as cupboards, chairs, dressers, etc., simply contact our experienced carpenters on 012 004 1825. If you also need any bathroom and kitchen fittings, we have experts who will do it within a short time. Just tell us what designs you prefer, the type of finish you want and leave the rest to us. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the results.

    Service areas
    • Pretoria City Center
    • central Western
    • North west
    • North East
    • East
    • South
    • Centurion.
    Address
    21 Hoffman Rd
    0201 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041825 www.carpenterpretoria.com
