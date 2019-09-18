Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DDL Design &amp; Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Client lounges - Casual & Formal, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Modern living room
    Client lounges - Casual & Formal, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Modern living room
    Client lounges - Casual & Formal, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Modern living room
    +4
    Client lounges - Casual & Formal
    DDL Show stand @ Decorex2019, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Modern living room
    DDL Show stand @ Decorex2019, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Modern living room
    DDL Show stand @ Decorex2019, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Modern living room
    +10
    DDL Show stand @ Decorex2019
    Decorex Jhb 2018 - Lounge, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Decorex Jhb 2018 - Lounge, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Decorex Jhb 2018 - Lounge, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Decorex Jhb 2018 - Lounge
    DecorexJhb 2018 - Dining Room, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    DecorexJhb 2018 - Dining Room, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    DecorexJhb 2018 - Dining Room, DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd DDL Design & Decor Lab (Pty) Ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    DecorexJhb 2018 - Dining Room

    Planning on redecorating your home or office? Trust us to transform your extraordinary ideas into a reflection of your lifestyle and an extension of your unique personal style. Our reliable, talented team at DDL Design & Decor Lab will interpret your vision, pool together their extensive industry experience and use important design principles to create bespoke furniture and plan your space from ceiling to floor because true ‘luxury’ is in the details.

    Services
    • Interior Design & Decor
    • Manufacturing of upholstered furniture
    • Bespoke wood furniture
    • Curtains
    • Blinds
    • Lights
    • Wallpaper
    • Accessories
    • Mood boards
    • 3D rendering
    • Soft Furnishings.
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Pretoria—Other areas enquire.
    Address
    6 Kramer Road, Kramerville
    2090 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-112625225 ddl.za.com
      Add SEO element