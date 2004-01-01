Sergio Chinelli architects is a passionate architectural practice based in Johannesburg. Established in 2004 we are dedicated to creating sustainable modern contemporary residential architecture. Our aim is to create original works of architecture that are artistically expressive and thrilling to inhabit, reflecting the owner’s dreams and ambitions.

Our architectural strength is drawn from a close contextual relationship with the site and its environment. It is a reaction to the site, climatic conditions, orientation and is a creative response to the clients brief and lifestyle. Our passion for architecture drives us to produce architectural services of the highest quality. We provide individualised attention to all our clients exceeding client expectations at all stages of the project. We believe that every project is an opportunity to create fresh, cutting edge architecture. We therefore only involve the best consultants to create a product that is consistently excellent from design conception through to the built product