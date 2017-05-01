Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ModH Design
Architects in Wellington Oos
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House Goncalves - Onverwacht Estate, Wellington, ModH Design ModH Design
    House Goncalves - Onverwacht Estate, Wellington, ModH Design ModH Design
    House Goncalves - Onverwacht Estate, Wellington, ModH Design ModH Design
    House Goncalves - Onverwacht Estate, Wellington
    House Loynes - Graanendal Estate, ModH Design ModH Design
    House Loynes - Graanendal Estate, ModH Design ModH Design
    House Loynes - Graanendal Estate

    ModH is an architectural design company that thrives itself in excellent custom design for residential, commercial and industrial buildings. We aim to create beautiful spaces with informed design principles, executed with ethical business practice and construction management to allow for aesthetically pleasing end product that is financially informed. Our design principles are modern, clean line and form that are environmentally informed and well placed using honest expression of materials.

    Services
    • Architectural design
    • interior design & project management
    Service areas
    Wellington Paarl Stellenbosch
    Address
    30 Malherbe Street
    7656 Wellington Oos
    South Africa
    +27-726248024 modh.co.za/arch
    Legal disclosure

    ModH Design

    Reviews

    Jess
    Amazing Team To Work With!
    about 1 year ago
    Hendrik Aucamp
    Nikta and her team have been instrumental to make our dream a reality. Absolute pleasure to work with them and can gladly recommend them. We could not have done it without them.
    10 months ago
    Marelize Dau
    Nikita is incredible in capturing your ideas! Love our house and all the details that she added in - will recommend her to anyone!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element