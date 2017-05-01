ModH is an architectural design company that thrives itself in excellent custom design for residential, commercial and industrial buildings. We aim to create beautiful spaces with informed design principles, executed with ethical business practice and construction management to allow for aesthetically pleasing end product that is financially informed. Our design principles are modern, clean line and form that are environmentally informed and well placed using honest expression of materials.
- Services
- Architectural design
- interior design & project management
- Service areas
- Wellington Paarl Stellenbosch
- Address
-
30 Malherbe Street
7656 Wellington Oos
South Africa
+27-726248024 modh.co.za/arch
