Elliott Designs Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sandton
    Elliott Designs project managers a full service for private and commercial based clients, who require a hands on approach to their projects.  Including all building related services, interior design, landscape design and home automation.  We offer a full curtain manufacture workshop as part of our services, including motorised hardware.

    Services
    • Building
    • interior design
    • landscape design
    • home automation
    • curtains and blinds.
    Service areas
    Sandton Gauteng
    Address
    St Hilaire, 11 Karen Street, Bryanston
    2191 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-848741095 www.elliottdesigns.co.za
