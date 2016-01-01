Your browser is out-of-date.

Ondela Landscaping
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Centurion
Reviews (7)
    We are a vibrant, young and energetic Landscape Design and Implementation Company, which creates a New World according to the lines of your Establishment and the depth of the Garden Space. We have a holistic approach to your new outer space and therefore incorporate Eco sustainability coupled with the latest tech in Irrigation systems. 

    Services
    • Landscape Design and Implementation
    • Corporate Maintenence
    • Irrigation Lay Out and Control
    Service areas
    • Southern Africa (not limited)
    • Centurion
    Company awards
    Gold Award 2016 Plantland National Design Show
    Address
    41 Petrel Street Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, Pretoria
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-829284562 www.ondela-landscaping.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Gold Award for creating "garden curtain" waterfeatures, incorporating a flow in plant design which is not only Evergreen and Low Maintenence, but also Waterwise. The Garden Room attracted most people of the Pretoria and Johannesburg regions, and was voted by the public.

    Reviews

    Pieter Steenekamp
    I like to thank the Ondela Team for the amazing job they've done on my garden. They were very friendly and professional and taking pride in there work.
    7 months ago
    Nonhlanhla Hadebe
    Wow! A job well done to Rinus and the team! From the initial call to the delivery of the project the turnaround was two weeks which is quite commendable. Rinus proved to be so efficient with an ability to interpret client vision and needs with such ease. The entire team was very professional, hardworking and had great respect for my home. Under the guidance of Rinus, James and Meshack exceptionally transformed my garden into a peaceful and relaxing extension of my house. Ondela is the go-to landscaping service provider to call should you wish to have a beautiful garden. 🎉🎉🎉✨
    7 months ago
    Derik Broere
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
