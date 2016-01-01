We are a vibrant, young and energetic Landscape Design and Implementation Company, which creates a New World according to the lines of your Establishment and the depth of the Garden Space. We have a holistic approach to your new outer space and therefore incorporate Eco sustainability coupled with the latest tech in Irrigation systems.
- Services
- Landscape Design and Implementation
- Corporate Maintenence
- Irrigation Lay Out and Control
- Service areas
- Southern Africa (not limited)
- Centurion
- Company awards
- Gold Award 2016 Plantland National Design Show
- Address
-
41 Petrel Street Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, Pretoria
0157 Centurion
South Africa
+27-829284562 www.ondela-landscaping.co.za
Gold Award for creating "garden curtain" waterfeatures, incorporating a flow in plant design which is not only Evergreen and Low Maintenence, but also Waterwise. The Garden Room attracted most people of the Pretoria and Johannesburg regions, and was voted by the public.