Our studio is located in the heart of Cape Town. We work at a variety of scales, from a modest residential refurbishments to master plans. Our practice has experience in multiple building types including residential homes, office developments, educational facilities, hospitals, retail, mixed use, urban planning, interiors etc.
- Services
- Architecture & Interior Design
- Service areas
- South Africa and Cape Town
- Address
-
198 Buitengracht Street
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-845955007 www.kunst.co.za