We are please to be the leading website for the manufacturing of custom pallet furniture in Cape Town. The website and business has been operational since 2013 and we are growing at a rapid pace in terms of our clients and professional carpenters and thus our skill set. Pallet Furniture Cape Town is a family run business and at the heart of our business is our extremely talented carpenters. Many of our carpenters have formal qualifications in engineering and other industrial sciences. When you buy an item from Pallet Furniture Cape Town you are doing so from a reputable and credible supplier. You can feel confident that your new custom piece of furniture is safe in our hands. We invite you to get in touch so we can craft your handmade furniture with love and care.