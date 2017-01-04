Your browser is out-of-date.

Pallet Furniture Cape Town
Carpenters in Cape Town
  • Carpentry
  • custom woodwork and furniture

Projects

    • SKU 1133 6 Seater Table Bench, Pallet Furniture Cape Town Pallet Furniture Cape Town Dining roomTables
    SKU 1133 6 Seater Table Bench
    Pallet Wall Mount Unit, Pallet Furniture Cape Town Pallet Furniture Cape Town Multimedia roomFurniture
    Pallet Wall Mount Unit
    Four Seater Daybed/Couch, Pallet Furniture Cape Town Pallet Furniture Cape Town Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    Four Seater Daybed/Couch
    Kitchen Roller Unit, Pallet Furniture Cape Town Pallet Furniture Cape Town KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchen Roller Unit
    TV Unit Stand, Pallet Furniture Cape Town Pallet Furniture Cape Town Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    TV Unit Stand

    We are please to be the leading website for the manufacturing of custom pallet furniture in Cape Town. The website and business has been operational since 2013 and we are growing at a rapid pace in terms of our clients and professional carpenters and thus our skill set. Pallet Furniture Cape Town is a family run business and at the heart of our business is our extremely talented carpenters. Many of our carpenters have formal qualifications in engineering and other industrial sciences. When you buy an item from Pallet Furniture Cape Town you are doing so from a reputable and credible supplier. You can feel confident that your new custom piece of furniture is safe in our hands. We invite you to get in touch so we can craft your handmade furniture with love and care.

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    Prime Park, Tienie Meyer Boulevard, Bellville, Cape Town
    7460 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-625632963 palletfurniturecapetown.co.za
