BEFORE &amp; AFTER DECOR
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    KIDS' BEDROOMS MINI MAKE OVER
    KIDS' BEDROOMS MINI MAKE OVER, BEFORE & AFTER DECOR BEFORE & AFTER DECOR
    KIDS' BEDROOMS MINI MAKE OVER, BEFORE & AFTER DECOR BEFORE & AFTER DECOR
    +1
    KIDS' BEDROOMS MINI MAKE OVER
    New Master bathroom
    New Master bathroom, BEFORE & AFTER DECOR BEFORE & AFTER DECOR
    New Master bathroom
    APARTMENT RENOVATION
    APARTMENT RENOVATION, BEFORE & AFTER DECOR BEFORE & AFTER DECOR
    APARTMENT RENOVATION, BEFORE & AFTER DECOR BEFORE & AFTER DECOR
    +2
    APARTMENT RENOVATION
    TV ROOM MAKE OVER
    TV ROOM MAKE OVER, BEFORE & AFTER DECOR BEFORE & AFTER DECOR
    TV ROOM MAKE OVER
    MASTER BEDROOM MAKE OVER
    MASTER BEDROOM MAKE OVER, BEFORE & AFTER DECOR BEFORE & AFTER DECOR
    MASTER BEDROOM MAKE OVER, BEFORE & AFTER DECOR BEFORE & AFTER DECOR
    MASTER BEDROOM MAKE OVER

    Before & After decor offers design, consultancy and turnkey services in all spheres of interior decorating and design.
    Attention to detail and strict budget controls, ensures that our projects are delivered on time and within budget.

    Services
    • Interior design & space planning
    • Color Consultation
    • Furniture design & manufacture
    • Sourcing of Fabrics
    • Draperies
    • Upholstery
    • Window Coverings
    • Sourcing and supply of all finishes
    • furniture
    • decor
    • art & accessories
    • Project & installation management & cost control
    Service areas
    CAPE TOWN
    Address
    MAGNOLIA CRESCENT, VALMARY PARK, DURBANVILLE
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-833024206 HTTP://WWW.BEFOREANDAFTERDECOR.CO.ZA
