Before & After decor offers design, consultancy and turnkey services in all spheres of interior decorating and design.
Attention to detail and strict budget controls, ensures that our projects are delivered on time and within budget.
- Interior design & space planning
- Color Consultation
- Furniture design & manufacture
- Sourcing of Fabrics
- Draperies
- Upholstery
- Window Coverings
- Sourcing and supply of all finishes
- furniture
- decor
- art & accessories
- Project & installation management & cost control
- CAPE TOWN
MAGNOLIA CRESCENT, VALMARY PARK, DURBANVILLE
7550 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-833024206 HTTP://WWW.BEFOREANDAFTERDECOR.CO.ZA