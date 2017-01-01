Your browser is out-of-date.

Tamsyn Fowler Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    • Glam girls bedroom, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Glam girls bedroom, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Glam girls bedroom, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Glam girls bedroom
    Guest room , Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Guest room , Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Guest room , Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    +8
    Guest room
    Princess Room, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Princess Room, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Princess Room, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    +7
    Princess Room
    Dining in style, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern dining room
    Dining in style, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern dining room
    Dining in style, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern dining room
    +4
    Dining in style
    Tropical haven, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Tropical haven, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Tropical haven, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Classic style bedroom
    +7
    Tropical haven
    Moody in blue, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Moody in blue, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Moody in blue, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
    +5
    Moody in blue
    Show all 10 projects

    Tamsyn Fowler Interiors offers an interior decorating service in Cape Town, Western Cape.

    This service includes home and office consultations, offering proffessional advice for each space as well as assisting to select,source and manufacture the right item for each valued client.

    Home decor items and furniture can be custom made and sourced per request. From Headboards to custom furniture. lighting, rugs, Linen sets,curtains and more.

    Services
    Interior Decorator and Supplier of Home Decor Items
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    www.tamsynfowlerinteriors.co.za
