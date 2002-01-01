Committed to the provision of commercially-effective solutions for the Hospitality, Commercial, Retail and Leisure sectors, Inhouse places equal emphasis on conceptualisation, implementation and budgetary constraints. This means that Inhouse solutions are always conceived within a practical framework. Inhouse offers a turnkey solution via a comprehensive list of interior design, architecture and construction services.
With an established track record spanning over 30 years, Aidan Hart and Lawrence Holmes founded Inhouse in 2002, delivering 15 Years of Design Excellence for their clients. Inhouse is now one of the most comprehensive design consultancies in South Africa, where Aidan Hart and Phillip Wyatt lead as Directors. Expanding from offices in Cape Town to Johannesburg and London, Inhouse has an ever-growing list of high profile projects in the Interior Design Industry in South Africa and abroad. Inhouse dominates the commercial design sector, with landmark, award-winning offices for ENS, Ogilvy, Old Mutual, Macquarie Bank and Union Swiss to their list of achievements. Other iconic gems in the hospitality industry include the acclaimed Carne Restaurant, 95 Keerom and Test Kitchen. Driven by a love of design, by a desire to deliver practical solutions, and by the spirit of its people, Inhouse continues to autract the country’s top talents to its studio, and to satisfy its blue-chip clientele.
Services
Interior design
architecture and construction services
Service areas
Cape Town
- Company awards
- 2014: Silver Popai award for Pernod Ricard GH Mumm Champagne Lounge. Loerie awards finalist
- 2013: Gold Loerie for 3Dimensional & Environmental Design | Interior Design and Temporary Structures (Windhoek for Jupiter Drawing Room). Silver Loerie for 3Dimensional & Environmental Design | Interior Design and Temporary Structures (Windhoek for Jupiter Drawing Room) Silver Loerie for Design Mixed Media Silver (Windhoek for Jupiter Drawing Room). Silver Lion at Cannes Lions for Windhoek Point of Sale (Windhoek for Jupiter Drawing Room)
- Orphanage was voted one of the Top 20 New Best Bars in the World by Conde Nast Traveller. Three restaurants designed by Inhouse were recognised at the 2013 Eat Out Awards held in November: Burrata, Carne SA and The Test Kitchen, with The Test Kitchen being named Restaurant of the Year for the second year running.
- 2012: Burrata selected as one of top 3 Italian restaurants in Africa and Middle East in Bira Moretti Best Emerging Italian Restaurant Awards. Carne selected as one of top 3 Italian restaurants in Africa and Middle East in Bira Moretti Best Emerging Italian Restaurant Awards. Test Kitchen awarded Best Restaurant of the Year at the 2012 Eat Out DSTV Food Network Restaurant Awards.
- 2011: Runner-up in Interior Designer of the Year Awards (for Union Swiss, Cape Town).
- 2010: Winner of the Momentum Top Billing Award (for Union Swiss, Cape Town)
- 2008: Best Interior of the Year 2006-2008 in the category Corporate Interiors, by IE Magazine (for Ogilvy Offices, Cape Town)
Address
-
89 Bree Street
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-214882400 www.inhouse.ws