Committed to the provision of commercially-effective solutions for the Hospitality, Commercial, Retail and Leisure sectors, Inhouse places equal emphasis on conceptualisation, implementation and budgetary constraints. This means that Inhouse solutions are always conceived within a practical framework. Inhouse offers a turnkey solution via a comprehensive list of interior design, architecture and construction services.

With an established track record spanning over 30 years, Aidan Hart and Lawrence Holmes founded Inhouse in 2002, delivering 15 Years of Design Excellence for their clients. Inhouse is now one of the most comprehensive design consultancies in South Africa, where Aidan Hart and Phillip Wyatt lead as Directors. Expanding from offices in Cape Town to Johannesburg and London, Inhouse has an ever-growing list of high profile projects in the Interior Design Industry in South Africa and abroad. Inhouse dominates the commercial design sector, with landmark, award-winning offices for ENS, Ogilvy, Old Mutual, Macquarie Bank and Union Swiss to their list of achievements. Other iconic gems in the hospitality industry include the acclaimed Carne Restaurant, 95 Keerom and Test Kitchen. Driven by a love of design, by a desire to deliver practical solutions, and by the spirit of its people, Inhouse continues to autract the country’s top talents to its studio, and to satisfy its blue-chip clientele.