Egg Designs CC
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Desks and shelves, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Office spaces & stores Wood Amber/Gold
    Desks and shelves, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Office spaces & stores Wood Brown
    Desks and shelves, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomShelves Iron/Steel Red
    +3
    Desks and shelves
    Cabinets, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood Amber/Gold
    Cabinets, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomCupboards & sideboards Iron/Steel Yellow
    Cabinets, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomCupboards & sideboards Iron/Steel Blue
    +5
    Cabinets
    Consols and Servers, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Consols and Servers, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Marble Green
    Consols and Servers, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Wood Brown
    +4
    Consols and Servers
    Occasional chairs, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomSofas & armchairs Copper/Bronze/Brass Black
    Occasional chairs, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Beige
    Occasional chairs, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Beige
    +8
    Occasional chairs
    Dining chairs and barstools, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Dining roomChairs & benches Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Dining chairs and barstools, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Metallic/Silver
    Dining chairs and barstools, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Brown
    +9
    Dining chairs and barstools
    Side Tables, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Amber/Gold
    Side Tables, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomSide tables & trays Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Side Tables, Egg Designs CC Egg Designs CC Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Black
    +10
    Side Tables
    Show all 8 projects

    Greg & Roche' Dry founders of Egg Designs
    Egg Designs specialises in crafting beautifully layered residential interiors, creating bespoke interior design for the hospitality, corporate & retail industries & the design & manufacture of luxury furniture & lighting. We have an intuitive and emotional approach to our furniture design. Whatever we make is made with much love. Our work is inspired by what is around us, especially nature and pattern which is then joyfully reinterpreted as unique furniture that is both functional & beautiful. We love the playful nature of our work with its free-spirited exploratory soul, we love playing with surfaces and tactility with the aim of creating an element of surprise. We try to imbue everything we do with heart, soul and emotion. Our customers, friends and patrons connect with our products in a special way and that gives our work even greater meaning. We are very grateful!

    Our Story Based in Durban, South Africa, Egg offers a bespoke and straight forward approach to customised design focusing on unique and highly individual interiors, furniture and lighting. Egg was founded in 1996 by Greg and Roché Dry who sought to create a company whose foundation is built upon their relationships with each other, fellow creators, designers, fabricators, and most importantly their clients.  Egg have 2 retail concept showrooms where we present furniture and lifestyle products.  “ Life's more amusing than we thought. ”

    Services
    • DESIGN
    • MANUFACTURE AND DELIVERY OF OUR FURNITURE DESIGNS. INTERIORDESIGN AND DECORATING FOR ALL FACETS OF THE INDUSTRY TO PRIVATE RESIDENTAIL
    • COMMERCIAL
    • CORPERATE AND THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY
    Service areas
    WORLD WIDE and JOHANNESBURG
    Address
    7TH AVENUE PARKTOWN NORTH
    2193 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-112682378 www.eggdesigns.co.za

    Reviews

    Francwa Jansen van Vuuren
    over 4 years ago
