Rubble Removal Pretoria
Rubbish Removal in Pretoria
Reviews (5)
    Plant Hire Project

    Do you need to hire a Plant or a Skip? Look no further than our rubble removal company in Pretoria. We have a variety of them that you can choose from and they come in various sizes depending on what you need them for. All our equipment is in perfect working condition and is serviced regularly to ensure that they don't break down during use. On the other hand, if you can’t be able to handle these big machines yourself, we have trained and qualified professionals to remove any rubble and waste for you. Our charges are pocket friendly and therefore, our customers have no reason to worry about the cost of hiring any of our equipment or services. Our business number is 012 004 1846; we look forward to work with you!

    Services
    • Plant Hire
    • Skip Hire
    • Garden Refuse Removal
    • waste Removal
    Service areas
    • Centurion Area
    • Hillcrest
    • Claremont
    • North West Area
    • Central West Area
    • South Area
    • East Area
    • North East Area
    • Pretoria
    Address
    Joseph Bosman Street, Silverton
    409 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041846 www.rubbleremovalpretoria.com

    Reviews

    Igor Kors
    Quick, friendly and efficient service. Will definitely use Manex again. Thank you
    8 months ago
    Ebrahim Teladia
    Brian was fantastic! Quick and efficient, friendly, on time and affordable. Will definitely be using his services again when next we do any renovations and need our rubble removed!
    9 months ago
    Kallie Verster
    Brain thank you.
    10 months ago
