Pretoria Tree services
    Refuse removal project

    Garden refuse removal can be a daunting and tiring task, which is why you should leave it to the professionals. At our Pretoria based company, we have the right tools and expertise to perform these and related tasks like; garden and bush clearing, rubble and stump removal, swamp cleaning and alien invasive species clearance. Our customer base is limitless and no matter the size of your project, all you have to do is reach out to us. Whether you need services for your private lawn or a public landscape such as a park or street, we have the skills to bring out quality results. To request our professional and friendly services, call us on 012 004 1829. Feel free to also visit our website at http://www.pretoriatreefelling.com/ for more info.

    Services
    • Tree Trimming
    • Garden Refuse Removal
    • Garden Supplies
    • Stump Removal
    Service areas
    • North West
    • Central West
    • North East
    • Centurion
    • East South Hillcrest
    • Pretoria
    Address
    11 Anne Marie Street, Meyerspark
    0103 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041829 www.pretoriatreefelling.com
