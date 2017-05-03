cld architects focuses on residential projects and specialize in building renovations & alterations. We offer the standard architectural services. cld architects has a core team that strives to deliver our architectural services quickly and professionally. We have a network of contractors that we would recommend for any kind of build. For a detailed breakdown of the type of architectural services that we can offer you please contact us directly, we will be happy to answer any questions.
- Services
- standard architectural services
- Service areas
- South Africa and Cape Town
- Address
-
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
www.cld.co.za