Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inspired Living Design &amp; Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in George
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Trendy Design Studio with highly experienced decorators and designers who are undoubtedly sure to meet your every decor creative needs

    Services
    • Meeting with clients
    • processing briefs
    • selecting fabric
    • furniture
    • lighting
    • décor items
    • provide itemised quotations
    • ordering items
    • overseeing manufacturing of curtaining
    • scatters & furniture and managing installations. Space planning & technical drawing
    • 3d modelling and presentation work.
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • Garden route
    • as well as all over South Africa and abroud (Mauritius)
    • George
    Address
    Shop 4 Doneraile House, 7 Doneraile Street George, Western Cape
    6529 George
    South Africa
    +27-448735740
      Add SEO element