Eco furniture design is a top furniture manufacturer supplier & store in South Africa who design and produce stylish affordable and functional solid wood glass & steel furniture & decor. We also have a board range for seamless solid & flawless finish requests. All products are made using local and sustainable materials & Eco friendly durable finishes. Our range includes rustic pieces made from reclaimed and salvaged timber as well as a sleek elegant and contemporary range with flawless design and finishes.
We also have a very successful social upliftment program whereby we hire mostly unskilled and semi-skilled staff and train them up in house. We have 2 fully functional factories in Cape Town, South Africa and are happy to work with Individuals, designers and decorators alike. All products are available for export. We also specialise in custom & bespoke furniture and requests as well as large orders. Our products are perfect for Home , office , kids & babies as well as for the hospitality Industry. We can collaborate with designers and decorators both locally and abroad and all our items are Quality guaranteed Call us today : 021 822 4796 or email info@ecofurnituredesign.com
- Services
- furniture ; manufacturing
- supplier
- decor ; custom ; wooden ; glass; steel
- Service areas
- South Africa and Cape Town
- Company awards
- National Gazelles
- NSBC—skills development award
- DTI—fastest growing Incubatee
- DTI—fastest Growing Incubatee Runner up
- Address
-
10 Basil Crescent Ottery East Cape Town
7808 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-217040754