Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eco furniture design
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Eco furniture design is a top furniture manufacturer supplier & store in South Africa who design and produce stylish affordable and functional solid wood glass & steel furniture & decor. We also have a board range for seamless solid & flawless finish requests. All products are made using local and sustainable materials & Eco friendly durable finishes. Our range includes rustic pieces made from reclaimed and salvaged timber as well as a sleek elegant and contemporary range with flawless design and finishes.

    We also have a very successful social upliftment program whereby we hire mostly unskilled and semi-skilled staff and train them up in house. We have 2 fully functional factories in Cape Town, South Africa and are happy to work with Individuals, designers and decorators alike. All products are available for export. We also specialise in custom & bespoke furniture and requests as well as large orders. Our products are perfect for Home , office , kids & babies as well as for the hospitality Industry. We can collaborate with designers and decorators both locally and abroad and all our items are Quality guaranteed Call us today : 021 822 4796 or email info@ecofurnituredesign.com

    Services
    • furniture ; manufacturing
    • supplier
    • decor ; custom ; wooden ; glass; steel
    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Company awards
    • National Gazelles
    • NSBC—skills development award
    • DTI—fastest growing Incubatee
    • DTI—fastest Growing Incubatee Runner up
    Address
    10 Basil Crescent Ottery East Cape Town
    7808 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-217040754

    Reviews

    Leon Maree
    Good product; it took a bit long. But the end result was good. I will use them again.
    3 months ago
    aMoon jAkoot
    Bespoke furniture at excellent price - if you're looking for long term beautiful furniture, you've come to the right place. Check their website for some showcase items, and a contact list for custom furniture queries. You won't be disappointed
    5 months ago
    Olivia Wootton
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element